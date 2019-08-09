Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.47

Shares of Discovery Metals Corp (CVE:DSV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 395857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 34.81 and a quick ratio of 34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.

Discovery Metals Company Profile (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It has a portfolio of seven principal properties with a land package of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Coahuila State.

