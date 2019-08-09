Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Inc Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 1,851,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.