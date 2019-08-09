Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) Trading Down 2.3%

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

