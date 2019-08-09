Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRNA. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,551. The firm has a market cap of $941.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.16. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 1,284.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3,144.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 431,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,501,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,963,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 152,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

