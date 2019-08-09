Diamondback Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $7.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $7.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.93.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,232,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,990,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $405,201,000 after purchasing an additional 566,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,669,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $169,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.