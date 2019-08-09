DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DMAC. ValuEngine upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.