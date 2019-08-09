DGO Gold (ASX:DGO) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) rose 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.76 ($0.54) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.50).

The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.70.

DGO Gold Company Profile (ASX:DGO)

DGO Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral deposits in sediment hosted gold deposits in Australia. It focuses on exploring gold, copper, and cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Drummond Gold Limited and changed its name to DGO Gold Limited in September 2015.

