Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 198,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,465,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 41,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,558,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,570,000 after purchasing an additional 242,508 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 476,337 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,064,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,499,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,314,000 after purchasing an additional 377,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

DVN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,881. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

