Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €36.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.40 ($40.00).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.72 ($0.84) during trading on Thursday, reaching €28.68 ($33.34). 3,892,570 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.22.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

