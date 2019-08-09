Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of .

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Independent Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €190.50 ($221.51).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €170.65 ($198.43) on Tuesday. Linde has a 52-week low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 52-week high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €177.76.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

