Dero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00008797 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a market cap of $8.35 million and $1.22 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,984,427 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

