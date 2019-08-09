Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $8.81, 18,898 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 590,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DERM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Dermira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $450.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.13.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $66.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 391.86% and a negative net margin of 510.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dermira by 2.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Dermira by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 251,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira Company Profile (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

