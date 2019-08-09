DEEX (DEEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,961.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $617,150.00 and $3,961.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009430 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004513 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000097 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

