DATx (DATX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,304.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. DATx has a total market capitalization of $987,099.00 and $143,304.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATx has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00261809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.01235793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00090056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, HADAX, FCoin, Rfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

