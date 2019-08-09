Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Up 13.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares rose 13.5% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 383,006 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 295,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Specifically, COO Christopher R. Easter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $450.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Daseke by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

