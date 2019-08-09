Daiwa Capital Markets Reiterates $223.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a $174.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.12.

AAPL traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.22. 1,438,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,912,698. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.17. The stock has a market cap of $890.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 65,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 54,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

