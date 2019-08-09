Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 65.62% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cutera updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Cutera stock traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 769,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $352.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.88. Cutera has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $471,217.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $832,825 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Cutera by 96.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 834,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 409,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Cutera by 11.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,100,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth $1,949,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cutera by 115.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth $1,675,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

