Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Curis had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 729.52%.

Curis stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. 6,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Get Curis alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Curis by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 396,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 195,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curis by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Curis by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.