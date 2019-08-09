Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 681,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,348 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Cummins worth $116,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after buying an additional 350,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Cummins by 41.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cummins by 8.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

CMI stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.75. 35,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.22. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.