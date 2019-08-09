Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

