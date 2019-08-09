Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 7,320 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,546 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $30,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,509,000 after acquiring an additional 700,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 47.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 579,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $22,846,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

