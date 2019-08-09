Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $58,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

