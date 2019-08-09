Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $18.69 Million in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 644,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $264.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

