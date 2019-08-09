Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $43.87 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $43,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,279,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,188,000 after acquiring an additional 678,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,655,000 after buying an additional 843,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,942,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 234,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $468,287.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 875,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

