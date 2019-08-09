Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.78 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

