Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Unilever worth $65,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 279.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Unilever by 72.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Unilever by 69.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

