Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 34.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 292,660 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 83.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.04.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

