Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cubic updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.00-3.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07. Cubic has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.58.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Guiles bought 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.80 per share, with a total value of $162,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin A. Guiles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,716 shares of company stock worth $525,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cubic by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

