Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Cubic also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.35 EPS.

NYSE:CUB traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,415. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07. Cubic has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.83%. Cubic’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUB. Raymond James upgraded Cubic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.58.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Guiles acquired 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Warner, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.25 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,716 shares of company stock worth $525,947. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.