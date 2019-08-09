Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cubic were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,882,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cubic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Cubic by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cubic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUB shares. ValuEngine raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Guiles acquired 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.80 per share, for a total transaction of $162,416.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edwin A. Guiles acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,716 shares of company stock valued at $525,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $69.57. 44,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,415. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

