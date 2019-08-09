CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSS Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CSS opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CSS Industries has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.72). CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSS Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in CSS Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CSS Industries by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CSS Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

