CSFB Downgrades Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) to Neutral

CSFB cut shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.75.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Iamgold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an average rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.12.

NYSE IAG remained flat at $$3.47 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,147,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,592. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

