Csenge Advisory Group Sells 323 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 15,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.28. 270,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $201.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

