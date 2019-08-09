Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,766,000 after purchasing an additional 696,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 329,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $52.58. 360,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,867. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,480 shares of company stock worth $5,514,990 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.