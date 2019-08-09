Csenge Advisory Group Invests $701,000 in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.03. 2,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,108. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

