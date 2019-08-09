Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 961,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after acquiring an additional 125,061 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,016. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.