Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,898. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

