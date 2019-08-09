Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.15. 489,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $1,056,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

