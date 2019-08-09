Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.30. 52,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,609. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.65.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

