Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRON. ValuEngine downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Cronos Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.99.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 3.43. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 99.44% and a net margin of 2,107.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 217.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 237.5% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

