Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Up 7.4%

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.05, 2,930,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,795,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.06 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $706.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.48 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 58.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,929,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

