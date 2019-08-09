Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 390 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 319.94 ($4.18).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 235.80 ($3.08) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 220.36 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.40.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

