Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Credicorp worth $271,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

NYSE:BAP opened at $209.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $206.25 and a one year high of $252.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

