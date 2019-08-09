CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.41 ($0.76), 186,868 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 658,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

The firm has a market cap of $247.53 million and a P/E ratio of -83.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -8.57%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.