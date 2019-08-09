CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ PMTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.15.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that CPI Card Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in CPI Card Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CPI Card Group by 90,909.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

