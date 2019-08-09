Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,516. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth purchased 5,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

