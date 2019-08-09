Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corning reported solid second-quarter 2019 results driven by its technology and manufacturing leadership, and investments across businesses. Increasing demand for Gorilla Glass and other fiber optic products remains key catalyst as it continues to innovate in the glass substrate industry. It aims to move forward in the value chain beyond glass and tap the immense potential of the automotive market, together with product portfolio strength. It is progressing well in Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework. However, the ongoing trade conflict between the United States and China is a major impediment to top-line growth. Corning faces price erosion at the rate of 1-2% per quarter in the Display Technologies business. Another concern with respect to the TV market in particular is the concentration of market share in the hands of a few large players.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Corning from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

