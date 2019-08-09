Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.73

Shares of Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:CNIG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and traded as high as $20.75. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe.

