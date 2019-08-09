Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 2.2% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Corning by 42.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 3,279.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 992,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,268,000 after purchasing an additional 963,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,210,000 after purchasing an additional 874,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,814,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,781,272,000 after purchasing an additional 597,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,269,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,618,000 after purchasing an additional 360,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. 2,953,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

