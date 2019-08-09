Copa (NYSE:CPA) Given a $105.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Copa (NYSE:CPA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.91.

Shares of CPA stock traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.40. 1,298,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Copa has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.92 million. Copa had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Copa by 29.6% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

